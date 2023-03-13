- The AUD/USD currency pair starts the week positively, trading at 0.6716 at the press time, up by 2.11% on the day.
- Technical indicators, such as the daily 20-SMA and 50-SMA, suggest a potential bullish outlook for AUD/USD.
- SVB banking catastrophe’s ripple effects and the consequences of the Fed’s rate hike decision support the pair.
Daily price movements:
AUD/USD currency pair opens the first day of a new week at 0.6575, with an intraday high of 0.6718 and a low of 0.6577. The pair trades at 0.6716 at the press time, up by 2.11% on the day, just below Monday’s ATH price.
The recent issues with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank have highlighted the vulnerable state of US banks, which has dampened expectations for additional interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve (Fed). As a result, Goldman Sachs now predicts a delay in rate hikes in March, and the Fed Fund futures (*) have reduced the likelihood of a 0.50% increase in the Fed rate.
Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen to its lowest level in a month, trading near 103.60 at the press time.
* Fed Fund futures directly reflect collective marketplace insight regarding the future course of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. (Source: CME Group’s website)
Key economic events:
Investors will be closely watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) (excluding Food and Energy) data for February, set to be released on Tuesday, to gain a better understanding of potential Federal Reserve (Fed) actions on the pace of interest rate increases, which could impact the strength of the US Dollar.
Additionally, both the Employment Change s.a. (Feb) and Unemployment Rate s.a. (Feb) released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday will be the key economic events for AUD this week.
Technical view:
Technical indicators suggest a potential bullish outlook for the AUD/USD in the short term. The 20-day SMA and 50-day SMA are at 0.6777 and 0.6885, respectively, indicating a possible bullish trend. The daily 38.2% Fibonacci level is at 0.6593, with the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 0.6611. The RSI(14) is at 44.516, indicating potential bullish momentum. Resistance levels for AUD/USD are at 0.6623, 0.6670, and 0.6699, while support levels stand at 0.6547, 0.6517, and 0.6471. The daily pivot point is at 0.6594.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6715
|Today Daily Change
|0.0139
|Today Daily Change %
|2.11
|Today daily open
|0.6576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6777
|Daily SMA50
|0.6885
|Daily SMA100
|0.6765
|Daily SMA200
|0.6777
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.664
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6564
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0700 after having retreated to the 1.0650 area earlier in the day. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to weigh heavily on the US Dollar and helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.2200
GBP/USD has turned north and advanced beyond 1.2150 following a downward correction to 1.2050 in the early European session on Monday. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure and boosts the pair as investors expect the Fed to reassess the policy amid SVB turmoil.
Gold capitalizes on slumping US yields, trades above $1,900
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,910 for the first time since early February on Monday before retreating modestly. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down 6% on the day near 3.5% amid SVB drama, fueling XAU/USD's impressive rally.
Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover SVB puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
S&P 500 News: Futures fall despite Fed backstopping all depositors at SBV, Signature banks
After losing 4.85% last week, one of its worst performances in some time. S&P 500 futures rose by 1.5% at the start of the premarket but have since fallen to -0.7%