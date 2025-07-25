AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6560 as US Dollar gains ground

- AUD/USD falls sharply to near 0.6560 as the US Dollar extends its recovery.
- RBA’s Bullock remains wary of interest rate cuts until she gets evidence that inflation will sustainably return to the 2.5% target.
- Investors await Australian Q2 CPI data and the Fed’s monetary policy.
The AUD/USD pair trades 0.45% lower to near 0.6560 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair faces a sharp selling pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms its peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), even as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michelle Bullock emphasized keeping inflation sustainably to its 2.5% target over monetary policy expansion.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.10%
|0.39%
|0.56%
|0.31%
|0.53%
|0.32%
|0.16%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|0.33%
|0.43%
|0.23%
|0.33%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|GBP
|-0.39%
|-0.33%
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.28%
|JPY
|-0.56%
|-0.43%
|-0.14%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|-0.23%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|-0.23%
|0.12%
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.01%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|-0.53%
|-0.33%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.21%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|-0.04%
|0.28%
|0.40%
|0.18%
|0.26%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
On Thursday, the comments from RBA Bullock in a speech to the Anika Foundation signaled that the central bank is wary of reducing interest rates until it gets enough evidence that inflation will sustainably return to the 2.5% target, The Guardian reported.
For fresh cues on the interest rate outlook, investors await the Q2 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. In the first quarter, price pressures rose at a steady pace of 2.4%.
On the global front, investors will pay close attention to trade talks between the United States (US) and China, which are scheduled for next week in Stockholm. The impact of US-China trade talks is expected to be significant on the Australian Dollar, given that the Australian economy relies heavily on its exports to China.
Meanwhile, a further upside move in the US Dollar (USD) has also weighed on the Aussie pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 97.70. The Greenback attracts bids on the hopes that the US and the European Union (EU) will reach a trade agreement before the August 1 tariff deadline.
Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.1750 after German IFO data
EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1750 in European trading on Friday. Looming uncertainty over the US-EU trade deal and a minor US Dollar bounce limit the pair. Meanwhile, disappointing German IFO sentiment data fail to affect the Euro. US Durable Goods Orders data are next in focus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 after weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose at a softer pace than expected in June, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stage a rebound.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers, languishes near weekly low on stronger USD
Gold price attracts sellers for the third straight day amid some follow-through USD strength. Trade optimism remains supportive of the upbeat mood and undermines the precious metal. The Fed uncertainty could cap the USD and help limit losses for the non-yielding commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week. Traders should be cautious as the momentum indicators of these cryptocurrencies show signs of fading bullish momentum.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.