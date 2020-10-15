AUD/USD slumps to fresh 18-day lows near 0.7050

- AUD/USD is down more than 1% on Thursday.
- Dovish RBA commentary continues to weigh on AUD.
- US Dollar Index pushes higher toward 94.00 in American session.
The AUD/USD pair fell sharply during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and extended its daily decline to a fresh 18-day low of 0.7056 during the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 1.37% on a daily basis at 0.7064.
Investors start pricing an RBA rate cut
Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Phillip Lowe noted that the bank was considering to lower the policy rate to 0.1% from 0.25%. Following this development, Bloomberg reported that there was a 75% chance of an RBA rate cut in November and caused the AUD to lose strength against its rivals.
Meanwhile, the data from Australia showed that the Unemployment Rate in September rose to 6.9% from 6.8% in August with the Employment Change arriving at -29.5K for that period.
On the other hand, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and waning hopes of a US coronavirus relief bill before the election continue to weigh on market sentiment and help the greenback gather strength as a safe-haven.
The US Dollar Index, which closed in the negative territory on Wednesday, staged an impressive rebound in the second half of the day and was last seen gaining 0.53% at 93.90.
The US Department of Labor announced on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 898K for in the week ending October 10th. Moreover, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index in October dropped to 10.5 and missed the market expectation of 15.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.31
|Today daily open
|0.7162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7161
|Daily SMA50
|0.7209
|Daily SMA100
|0.7089
|Daily SMA200
|0.6787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7192
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7152
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
