AUD/USD slumps to fresh 18-day lows near 0.7050

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is down more than 1% on Thursday.
  • Dovish RBA commentary continues to weigh on AUD.
  • US Dollar Index pushes higher toward 94.00 in American session.

The AUD/USD pair fell sharply during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and extended its daily decline to a fresh 18-day low of 0.7056 during the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 1.37% on a daily basis at 0.7064.

Investors start pricing an RBA rate cut

Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Phillip Lowe noted that the bank was considering to lower the policy rate to 0.1% from 0.25%. Following this development, Bloomberg reported that there was a 75% chance of an RBA rate cut in November and caused the AUD to lose strength against its rivals. 

Meanwhile, the data from Australia showed that the Unemployment Rate in September rose to 6.9% from 6.8% in August with the Employment Change arriving at -29.5K for that period. 

On the other hand, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and waning hopes of a US coronavirus relief bill before the election continue to weigh on market sentiment and help the greenback gather strength as a safe-haven.

The US Dollar Index, which closed in the negative territory on Wednesday, staged an impressive rebound in the second half of the day and was last seen gaining 0.53% at 93.90.

The US Department of Labor announced on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 898K for in the week ending October 10th. Moreover, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index in October dropped to 10.5 and missed the market expectation of 15.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7068
Today Daily Change -0.0094
Today Daily Change % -1.31
Today daily open 0.7162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7161
Daily SMA50 0.7209
Daily SMA100 0.7089
Daily SMA200 0.6787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7192
Previous Daily Low 0.7152
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7209
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.

XAU/USD drops below $1,900

The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.

Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs

Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
 

WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA

Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.

