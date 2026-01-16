AUD/USD slips as resilient US data dim hopes for early Fed cuts

The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, as resilient US economic data and hawkish-leaning Federal Reserve (Fed) rhetoric keep the Greenback firmly supported. At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades around 0.6684, down about 0.20% on the day and poised to end the week with marginal losses.

The pair is struggling to attract buying interest after a run of upbeat US releases reinforced expectations that the Fed is likely to stick to a cautious, gradual easing path, diminishing hopes for near-term rate cuts.

Data released this week showed that US labour-market conditions remain firm. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 198,000, beating expectations of 215,000, while regional manufacturing surveys also improved, with both the Empire State and Philadelphia Fed indices returning to positive territory.

Inflation data earlier in the week delivered a mixed but still relatively firm signal. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% MoM in December, matching expectations and keeping the annual rate steady at 2.7%. While core CPI increased 0.2% MoM, coming in below the 0.3% forecast. On a yearly basis, core inflation eased to 2.6%, undershooting expectations of 2.7%.

Markets are fully pricing in no change at the upcoming January meeting and broadly expect the Fed to remain on hold through the first quarter. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, June is currently seen as the most likely timing for the first rate cut this year, with probabilities around 46%.

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely seen as done with its easing cycle, as inflation is still running above target. Expectations are building that the central bank will keep rates on hold throughout much of the year, with some market participants even seeing the next move more likely to be a rate hike.

Looking ahead, traders will turn their attention to a busy economic calendar next week. In Australia, the TD-MI Inflation Gauge and employment data will be in focus. At the same time, China’s Q4 GDP, December activity data, and the People’s Bank of China’s interest-rate decision are due, which could be key drivers for the Aussie given Australia’s close trade ties with China.

In the United States, traders will also be watching the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (annualized) release and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report for fresh clues on the monetary policy outlook.