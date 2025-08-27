AUD/USD slides to near 0.6470 as US Dollar gains, PCE Inflation in focus

AUD/USD drops to near 0.6470 as the US Dollar rises after Fed Cook’s lawsuit announcement.

Investors expect Trump’s attempt to politicize Fed had dampened US Dollar’s dominance.

Inflation in Australia grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 2.8% in July.

The AUD/USD pair falls to near 0.6470 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair declines as the US Dollar (USD) attracts bids after Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook announced that she will file a lawsuit against her termination by United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.44% higher to near 98.65.

However, the outlook of the US Dollar has become uncertain as doubts among investors over the credibility of the Fed going forward have increased.

Market experts believe that decisions on interest rates from Fed Cook’s replacement would be biased towards US President Trump’s economic agenda.

On the economic front, investors await the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which will be released on Friday. The core PCE inflation data, which is closely tracked by Fed officials as it excludes volatile food and energy items, is expected to have grown at an annual pace of 2.9%, faster than the prior release of 2.8%.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar fails to attract bids even as Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July has come in stronger-than-projected. The inflation data rose at an annual pace of 2.8%, faster than expectations of 2.3% and the prior reading of 1.9%.

Economic Indicator Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) The Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services acquired by household consumers. The indicator was developed to provide inflation data at a higher frequency than the quarterly CPI. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. A high reading is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Last release: Wed Aug 27, 2025 01:30 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 2.8% Consensus: 2.3% Previous: 1.9% Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics



