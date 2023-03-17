AUD/USD sits near two-week high, above 0.6700 amid positive risk tone and weaker USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a nearly two-week high.
  • Expectations for a less hawkish Fed weigh heavily on the USD and lend support to the pair.
  • Fears of a full-blown global banking crisis and the RBA’s dovish shift could cap the upside.

The AUD/USD pair gains strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Friday and climbs to a nearly two-week high during the first half of the European session. The pair currently trades just above the 0.6700 round-figure mark and is drawing support from a combination of factors.

Multi-billion-dollar lifelines for troubled banks in the US and Europe ease fears about widespread contagion, which, in turn, boosts investors' confidence. This is evident from a modest recovery in the equity markets, which undermines the safe-haven US Dollar and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve will adopt a less hawkish stance in the wake of worsening economic conditions weigh on the buck and provide a goodish lift to the AUD/USD pair.

Last week's collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - forced investors to scale back their bets for more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a smaller 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 21-22. This leads to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen as another factor dragging the USD lower and contributing to the strong bid tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair.

Investors, however, remain worried about the possibility of a full-blown global banking crisis. This, along with looming recession risks, should keep a lid on any optimism in the markets and cap the upside for the AUD/USD pair. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) recent dovish shift, signalling that it might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and before positioning for any meaningful near-term appreciating move for the major.

Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to end the week on a positive note and reverse a major part of last week's losses to its lowest level since November 2022. Market participants now look to the release of the Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index for short-term opportunities later during the early North American session on Friday. The focus, however, will remain on the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced next Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6706
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 0.6656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6721
Daily SMA50 0.6875
Daily SMA100 0.6775
Daily SMA200 0.6767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6668
Previous Daily Low 0.661
Previous Weekly High 0.677
Previous Weekly Low 0.6564
Previous Monthly High 0.7158
Previous Monthly Low 0.6698
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6646
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6621
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6587
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6737

 

 

