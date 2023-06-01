AUD/USD sits near daily high around 0.6535 on weaker USD, risk-off mood could cap gains

- AUD/USD attracts some buyers on Thursday and recovers further from the YTD low.
- The upbeat Chinese data and hawkish RBA expectations underpin the Australian Dollar.
- Reduced bets for another Fed rate hike in June weigh on the USD and further lend support.
- The risk-off impulse might cap any further appreciating move for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair gains positive traction on Thursday and builds on the previous day's late recovery from the 0.6460-0.6455 region, or its lowest level since November 2022. The pair sticks to its intraday gains through the early North American session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6530-0.6535 region.
A private survey showed that China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly registered modest growth in May. Apart from this, expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could tighten its monetary policy further act as a tailwind for the Aussie. In fact, RBA Governor Philip Lowe had warned on Wednesday that sticky prices could invite more rate hikes by the central bank, which was followed by the release of stronger domestic consumer inflation figures. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, provides a goodish lift to the AUD/USD pair.
The USD attracts fresh supply following an early uptick and retreats further from its highest level since mid-March touched on Wednesday amid diminishing odds for another 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). It is worth recalling that a duo of FOMC members on Wednesday showed a willingness to pause interest rate hikes this month. This, in turn, triggers a steep intraday decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which exerts some downward pressure on the Greenback and remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair.
The USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unimpressed by the better-than-expected release of the US ADP report, showing that private-sector employers added 278K jobs in May as compared to the 170K anticipated and the 296 in the previous month. That said, the risk-off impulse - amid worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China - could benefit the safe-haven buck and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6532
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6639
|Daily SMA50
|0.6667
|Daily SMA100
|0.6762
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6458
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Lucid Group (LCID), the maker of the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan, surprised shareholders late Wednesday when it announced that it would raise $3 billion in new common stock.