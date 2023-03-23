AUD/USD sits in familiar range as markets consolidate

Meanwhile, domestically, the minutes from the March Reserve Bank of Australia meeting suggested that the Board is considering a pause in the rate hike cycle. Another 25bp hike at the April meeting is being priced in, so far although this assumes that financial market volatility recedes.

´´For the foreseeable future, the Fed will proceed cautiously. We maintain our 5.50% forecast for fed funds, which implies two more 25bp hikes. The Fed’s 2023 core PCE forecast of 3.6% implies that sequential inflation will soon subside. The data have yet to confirm that,´´ the analysts said.

Risk rallied as markets continued to digest the more dovish guidance from the Federal Open Market Committee, analysts at ANZ Bank said. ´´At the crux of future FOMC decisions will be the supply of credit in the economy. Current market interest rate pricing is skewed heavily towards expecting a persistent deterioration in the flow of credit,´´ the analysts explained.

AUD/USD is trading at around 0.6680 in early Asian Friday morning following a choppy number of sessions in financial markets. The pair traveled between a high of 0.6755 to a low of 0.6669 on Thursday but closed near its open and in the red as the US Dollar pared earlier losses on Thursday. The US D ollar index , DXY, which measures the currency against six major peers, was trading between 101.95 and 102.65 on the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.