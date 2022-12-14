  • The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 bps, and the AUD/USD tumbled from around 0.6880s toward its day’s lows.
  • Federal Reserve policymakers expect the Federal Funds rates to peak around 5.1%.
  • AUD/USD: Break below 0.6800 can exacerbate a fall toward the 20-DM; otherwise, a rally above 0.6900 is on the cards.

The AUD/USD dropped from daily highs nearby 0.6900, toward its daily lows of 0.6820, following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with Jerome Powell and Co., raising rates by 50 bps, as most analysts expected. However, the monetary policy statement remained unchanged from November’s. Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading volatile, around 0.6800/20, at the time of writing.

Summary of the Fed’s decision

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) made the widely anticipated decision to raise the Federal Funds rate (FFR) toward 4.25-4.50%. The US central bank decision was spurred by a tight labor market and inflation reflecting various supply and demand imbalances due to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures. Officials noted that further increases in policy are needed for inflation to return back over to the 2% target and stated that “cumulative tightening of monetary policy,” inflation, and economic and financial developments, to achieve the Fed’s target.

According to the Summary of Economic Projections, Federal officials predict a “terminal” rate average near 5.10%, with GDP anticipations at 0.5% for both 2022 and 2023; inflation is expected to reach 3.5% by 2023 before declining further in future years down toward the 2% US central bank, target.

SEP

Source: Federal Reserve

AUD/USD 5-minute Chart

The AUD/USD tumbled from around 0.6875 toward its daily low of 0.6818 on the release of the monetary policy statement, though it had erased some of its losses, but remains volatile as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes the stance.

A fall below 0.6800 could pave the way toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6726. On the upside, a rally above 0.6900 could be expected if Powell turns more dovish as expected.

AUD/USD Key Technical Levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6835
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.685
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6731
Daily SMA50 0.6539
Daily SMA100 0.6677
Daily SMA200 0.6905
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6893
Previous Daily Low 0.674
Previous Weekly High 0.6851
Previous Weekly Low 0.6669
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6799
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6762
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6609
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6915
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7069

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength

EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength

EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam

GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion

Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion

XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected. 

Gold News

Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally

Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.

Read more

TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth

TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth

Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures