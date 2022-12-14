- The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 bps, and the AUD/USD tumbled from around 0.6880s toward its day’s lows.
- Federal Reserve policymakers expect the Federal Funds rates to peak around 5.1%.
- AUD/USD: Break below 0.6800 can exacerbate a fall toward the 20-DM; otherwise, a rally above 0.6900 is on the cards.
The AUD/USD dropped from daily highs nearby 0.6900, toward its daily lows of 0.6820, following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with Jerome Powell and Co., raising rates by 50 bps, as most analysts expected. However, the monetary policy statement remained unchanged from November’s. Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading volatile, around 0.6800/20, at the time of writing.
Summary of the Fed’s decision
The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) made the widely anticipated decision to raise the Federal Funds rate (FFR) toward 4.25-4.50%. The US central bank decision was spurred by a tight labor market and inflation reflecting various supply and demand imbalances due to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures. Officials noted that further increases in policy are needed for inflation to return back over to the 2% target and stated that “cumulative tightening of monetary policy,” inflation, and economic and financial developments, to achieve the Fed’s target.
According to the Summary of Economic Projections, Federal officials predict a “terminal” rate average near 5.10%, with GDP anticipations at 0.5% for both 2022 and 2023; inflation is expected to reach 3.5% by 2023 before declining further in future years down toward the 2% US central bank, target.
Source: Federal Reserve
AUD/USD 5-minute Chart
The AUD/USD tumbled from around 0.6875 toward its daily low of 0.6818 on the release of the monetary policy statement, though it had erased some of its losses, but remains volatile as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes the stance.
A fall below 0.6800 could pave the way toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6726. On the upside, a rally above 0.6900 could be expected if Powell turns more dovish as expected.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6835
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6731
|Daily SMA50
|0.6539
|Daily SMA100
|0.6677
|Daily SMA200
|0.6905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6893
|Previous Daily Low
|0.674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
