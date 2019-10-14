AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6780 after China trade data

- AUD/USD traders struggle to justify the increase in trade surplus amid a big drop in imports.
- The US-China trade developments seem the key as the US markets are off today.
In a reaction to mixed trade data from China, the AUD/USD pair takes the rounds to 0.6780 on early Monday.
China’s trade numbers in the Chinese Yuan (CNY) terms showed that Trade Surplus expanded to CNY 280 billion in September from 239.6 billion flashed in August. Further details on the same format mention Exports declining -0.7% versus +2.6% prior while Imports plunging -6.2% against -2.6% earlier.
Read: China's Trade Surplus widened in September on big drop in Imports
On the US Dollar (USD) denominated terms, the headline Trade Balance figures rose to $39.65 billion versus $33.30 billion forecasts while Imports and Exports follow the suit of CNY numbers. Imports plummet 8.5% YoY against -5.2% expected whereas Exports lag behind -3.0% market consensus to -3.2% on the year-on-year basis.
The Aussie traders fail to get a clear view of the Chinese trade situation while the overall sentiment remains upbeat considering the US-China trade deal.
The latest developments surrounding the trade deal signal a tough road ahead for the US-China trade negotiators as no actual agreements have been signed that could have reversed the actions undertaken during the trade war.
It should also be noted that China’s recent rejection of the United States (US) diplomat’s visa might turn the Trump administration against the dragon nation during the second round of talks.
Investors may now await fresh clues concerning the trade deal after stage one is cleared.
Technical Analysis
Failure to rise above 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at 0.6800 now, highlights the importance of 0.6770, 0.6730 and 0.6700 supports.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6781
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6768
|Daily SMA50
|0.6778
|Daily SMA100
|0.6866
|Daily SMA200
|0.698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6811
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6704
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a US/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.