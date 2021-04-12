AUD/USD seen within the 0.7550-0.7675 range – UOB

AUD/USD is forecast to navigate within the 0.7550-0.7675 range in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “Last Friday, AUD rose to 0.7661, plummeted to 0.7588 before rebounding quickly. The rapid swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, AUD could continue to trade in a choppy manner, likely not moving much out of Friday’s 0.7588/0.7661 range.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “Our view from last Thursday (08 Apr, spot at 0.7615) still stands. As highlighted, the outlook for AUD is mixed and AUD could trade within a 0.7550/0.7675 range for now.”