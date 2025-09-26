AUD/USD seems more downside below 0.6520 as US Dollar trades firmly

- AUD/USD struggles to hold the immediate support of 0.6520 as the US Dollar demonstrates strength.
- A slight ease in Fed dovish expectations has supported the US Dollar.
- Investors await the US PCE inflation and the RBA monetary policy announcement.
The AUD/USD pair seems vulnerable near an over two-week low around 0.6520 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) demonstrates strength, following a decline in market expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the policy meetings remaining this year.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its fresh four-week high around 98.40 posted on Thursday.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 bps by the year-end eased to 62% from 78.6% seen a week ago.
Fed dovish expectations have trimmed lately as a majority of officials have expressed caution on further interest rate cuts, citing upside inflation risks.
In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US core PCE inflation, which is Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.2% on a monthly basis against the prior reading of 0.3%, with yearly figures rising steadily by 2.9%.
Meanwhile, the next trigger for the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday. The RBA is expected to hold its Official Cash Rate steady at 3.6%.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350; US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold holds steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; geopolitical risks and tariff worries
Gold reverses a modest Asian session dip and currently trades just below the $3,750 level, nearly unchanged for the day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.