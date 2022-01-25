AUD/USD rises towards 0.7200 on strong Australia Q4 CPI

- AUD/USD extends early Asian rebound from five-week low on firmer Australia inflation data.
- Australia Q4 CPI, RBA Trimmed Mean CPI rose past forecasts, NAB data came in softer for December.
- Risk-off mood adds to the upside filters amid pre-Fed woes, Russia-Ukraine tension.
- US CB Consumer Confidence will decorate the calendar, all eyes on Wednesday’s FOMC.
AUD/USD pops 25 pips to 0.7175 as Australia Q4 inflation data came in stronger than expected during early Tuesday.
The Aussie pair initially consolidated the losses around the lowest levels since late December amid cautious optimism at the pacific major, mainly concerning South African covid variant Omicron.
That said, Australia’s fourth quarter (Q4) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than 1.0% forecast and 0.8% QoQ to 1.3% while the YoY figures crossed the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) SOMP projections to 3.5%, versus 3.2% expected and 3.0% prior. Further, the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI crossed 0.7% market consensus with 1.0% figures on QoQ while also rising past 2.4% YoY forecast to 2.6%.
It’s worth noting that the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence and Business Conditions figures for December came in bleak as the former dropped to -12 versus 16 forecast whereas the latter eased to 8 from 12.
“We’ve written a lot about Australia’s upcoming CPI over the past week or two, so we don’t want to keep repeating ourselves. Suffice to say that the number will matter a lot. Most immediately for the RBA, which may need to acknowledge that a rate hike in 2022 is no longer completely out of the question. It could also have political implications, with the cost of living shaping up as a key issue for the upcoming Federal election,” said ANZ ahead of the key inflation data.
It’s worth noting that the recently easing covid cases in Australia join China’s latest monetary policy easing, as well as encouraging headlines from Evergrande to also favor the AUD/USD buyers.
However, fears of the Fed rate hike and a war of words relating to the Russia-Ukraine situations exert downside pressure on the market sentiment, as well as on the AUD/USD prices due to its risk barometer status.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay firmer around 1.78% while the US stock futures and Australia’s ASX 200 print losses at the latest.
Looking forward, US CB Consumer Confidence for January, prior 115.8, will be crucial data for USD/JPY. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts.
Technical analysis
Two-month-old horizontal support near 0.7090-80 restricts short-term AUD/USD declines, which in turn joins the receding bearish bias of the MACD to favor the latest corrective pullback. However, the support-turned-resistance line from December 20, near 0.7170, followed by the 200-DMA level of 0.7200, challenges the Aussie pair’s further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7149
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7141
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7215
|Daily SMA50
|0.7188
|Daily SMA100
|0.7275
|Daily SMA200
|0.741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weekly resistance line, 200-SMA test recovery above 1.1300
EUR/USD pauses corrective pullback from two-month-old support around 1.1330 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair battles the 200-SMA, as well as a descending trend line from January 17.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold: Bulls make small steps in pursuit of a higher daily high
Gold prices edge higher on Monday as safe-haven buying emerged. The precious metal moved in close quarters with the psychological $1,850 area printing a high of $1,844.18 in the NY session and is starting Tokyo a touch under pressure near $1,842.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price action on Monday was mainly in a full-blown bear attack, with a new 2022 and six-month lows hit. That all changed near the end of the NY equity market session when buyers poured in to rally Bitcoin higher to close in the green for the second day in a row.
The sell-off continues as Fed, earnings and Ukraine trigger sell off
US stocks are having yet another calamitous start to the week, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down more than 3% at the time of writing. The question now is, will this sell off last, or have we been wrong-footed by another strange Monday in the land of investing?