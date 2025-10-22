AUD/USD rises slightly above 0.6500 amid risk-on market mood

The AUD/USD pair gains slightly above 0.6500 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair attracts bids as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers amid an increase in the demand for risky assets.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% 0.37% -0.17% -0.12% -0.14% -0.16% -0.02% EUR -0.02% 0.34% -0.18% -0.14% -0.17% -0.15% -0.04% GBP -0.37% -0.34% -0.53% -0.48% -0.51% -0.51% -0.37% JPY 0.17% 0.18% 0.53% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.16% CAD 0.12% 0.14% 0.48% -0.03% -0.02% -0.01% 0.11% AUD 0.14% 0.17% 0.51% -0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.12% NZD 0.16% 0.15% 0.51% -0.02% 0.00% -0.01% 0.12% CHF 0.02% 0.04% 0.37% -0.16% -0.11% -0.12% -0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Investors turn risk-on amid growing United States (US)-China trade deal optimism. S&P 500 futures trade 0.15% higher during European trading hours, indicating decent demand for risky assets.

From past few trading days, US President Donald Trump has been maintaining a positive tone on the outlook of bilateral trade with China.

For fresh cues on US-China trade relations, investors await meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng later this week in Malaysia. Top negotiators from the world’s two largest powerhouses are expected to discuss on the tariff rate, export controls on rate earth minerals and technology sharing etc.

Meanwhile, the US and Australia have signed a deal on critical minerals, which both nations have recognized as a major step towards strengthening ties.

During the European session, the US Dollar (USD) has also extended its upside on US-China trade deal optimism. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 99.05.

This week, investors will focus on the delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Friday.