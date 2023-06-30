- AUD/USD surges 0.66%, eyes 0.6700 as US inflation shows signs of slowing, softening the US dollar.
- Despite weaker Chinese data and lower CPI, AUD finds support from diminished expectations of aggressive Fed hikes.
- Aussie’s surge and the US Dollar Index’s 0.48% drop reflect a reassessment of the Fed’s future tightening stance.
AUD/USD climbs sharply and eyes a test of the 0.6700 figure after economic data from the United States (US) showed that inflation is cooling, weakening the US Dollar (USD) despite solid data revealed on Thursday. Hence, the Australian Dollar (AUD) gets a respite, and the AUD/USD pair exchanges hands at 0.6658, gaining 0.66% after hitting a daily low of 0.6603.
Cooling inflation in the US softens the greenback and boosts the Aussie, despite weaker Chinese data, subdued RBA expectations
The US economic docket showed plentiful data as the week, month, and quarter-end approaches. The US Department of Commerce delivered the US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which rose by 0.3% MoM, in line with estimates, below April’s 0.4%. Yearly data pointed lower to 4.6%, from 4.7% in the previous month, showing that inflation is becoming entrenched and not slowing at the pace projected by the Fed. Headline data showed that inflation edged much lower than monthly figures.
In other data, the Chicago National Activity Index PMI rose by 41.5, exceeding May’s 40.4 print, a slight improvement but shy of getting to expansionary territory. At the same time, the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer sentiment survey rose by 64.4, above estimates and the preliminary reading of 63.9.
On the Australian front, the Aussie (AUD) remains pressured by weaker Chinese data, as factory data dented market sentiment during the Asian session. Expectations for additional tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sank after the latest CPI report showed inflation dipping to a 13-month low. Hence, money market futures show six basis points of tightening by July, but investors expect rates to peak at around 4.50% by December 2023.
Following the release of the US data, the AUD/USD soared from around 0.6620 to 0.6650. That reflects traders expect the Fed to hike rates, but not as aggressively as expected, following upbeat Thursday’s data. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields are falling, while the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, edged lower by 0.48%, exchanging hands at 102.925.
Regarding monetary policy by the Fed, odds for a 25-bps hike are still up at 87%, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool, with traders still expecting another rate increase towards November 2023.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After diving to a weekly low of 0.6595, the AUD/USD bounced off the lows and rose above 0.6650, a psychological level. It should be said that for a bullish continuation, the AUD/USD must crack June’s 23 daily low of 0.6662 turned resistance to open the way to a confluence of daily EMAs, with the 20, 50, and 100 hoovering around the 0.6700 figure. Otherwise, the AUD/USD pair will be exposed to further selling pressure, with sellers eyeing the 0.6600 figure, the weekly low of 0.6590s, and the May 30 daily high turned support at 0.6559.
Upcoming events
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.