AUD/USD rises above 0.7730 amid renewed USD weakness

- AUD/USD starts to edge higher ahead of American session.
- US Dollar Index retreats into negative territory near 90.30.
- Eyes on CB Consumer Confidence Index data from US.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower during the Asian trading hours as the risk-off market environment helped the greenback outperform its rivals. With a positive shift in sentiment ahead of the American session, however, the pair gained traction and was last seen trading at 0.7733, where it was up 0.33% on a daily basis.
USD struggles to find demand
Earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to a six-day high of 90.61 supported by safe-haven flows. Nevertheless, the sharp upsurge witnessed in major European equity indices made it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength and the DXY pares its daily gains. As of writing, the index was down 0.1% at 90.29.
Later in the day, the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index data for January. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.15% on the day, suggesting that risk flows are likely to remain in control of financial markets in the second half of the day.
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will publish its inflation report. Investors expect the Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index to remain steady at 0.4% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter. A lower-than-expected reading could be seen as a factor that would allow the RBA to keep its dovish stance and put the AUD under bearish pressure. Additionally, the National Bank of Australia's Business Conditions Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7734
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.7712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.7563
|Daily SMA100
|0.7369
|Daily SMA200
|0.7133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7748
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7811
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.