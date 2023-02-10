- AUD/USD finished the week above 0.6900, up 0.04%.
- Consumer Sentiment in the United States improved while inflation expectations rose.
- AUD/USD traders are eyeing RBA’s Governor speech alongside the Aussie employment situation.
- Next week’s US inflation and retail sales would dictate the faith of the US Dollar.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is set to finish Friday’s session with minimal losses of 0.22%, ahead of a busy week in the United States (US) economic calendar, led by inflation data. Additionally, a mixed market sentiment bolstered appetite for the greenback, which finished the week with solid gains of 0.56%. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6918 after hitting a high of 0.6960.
Wall Street closed mixed, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones registering gains of 0.22% and 0.50%, each at 4,090.46 and 33,869.27, respectively. Contrarily, the Nasdaq 100 dived 0.61%, down to 11,718.12. Data reported in the US economic calendar witnessed the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment, which exceeded expectations and reached 66.4, showing an improvement in financial conditions. Moreover, the projected inflation rate for the upcoming year has increased from 3.9%, as reported in January’s final reading, to 4.2%. On the other hand, the estimated inflation rate for a five-year span remains unchanged at 2.9%.
The AUD/USD reversed its course on the data and, from around 0.6949, ready to test the day’s highs, dropped back towards the 0.6919 area.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the American Dollar (USD) performance against a basket of six currencies, finished the week at around 103.585, up 0.58%, a headwind for the AUD/USD.
On the Australian front, Australian bond yields rose, capping the Australian Dollar (AUD) fall against the greenback. Market participants ramped up expectations for additional interest rate increases by the RBA, which hiked rates by 25 bps on Tuesday, and stated that further tightening would be needed after lifting rates to the 3.35% threshold.
What to watch?
The week ahead, the Australian economic docket will feature two speeches by the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe, alongside Employment data. On the US front, the calendar will release inflation data, Retail Sales, and Regional Federal Reserve Bank will reveal manufacturing conditions.
AUD/USD key technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6919
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7004
|Daily SMA50
|0.6867
|Daily SMA100
|0.668
|Daily SMA200
|0.6807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7011
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7079
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
