AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7500 ahead of RBA

- AUD/USD consolidates the week-start gains around the multi-month high.
- Mixed clues, cautious optimism ahead of the key central bank events favored Aussie buyers of late.
- RBA’s forward guidance eyed amid hopes of dumping yield curve control, no rate change expected.
AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a one-week low, easing to 0.7515 amid the initial Asian session on the key Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair seems to bear the burden of the pre-RBA mood amid cautious optimism in the market.
Having initially dropped on China’s downbeat official PMIs, AUD/USD benefited from firmer Caixin Manufacturing PMI from Beijing and mixed data at home during early Monday. Following that, optimism over the Sino-American trade deal and softer-than-previous US ISM Manufacturing PMI helped the AUD/USD buyers to keep the bounce off a one-week low. However, the cautious mood ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting challenges the quote of late.
Although China’s official PMIs portrayed the contraction in October activities, Caixin Manufacturing PMI offered a positive surprise and favored the AUD/USD prices. On the same line could be the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for October that eased below 61.1 prior readouts to 60.8, beating 60.6 market forecasts. The softer US data and firmer China figures also join mixed housing market data at home and Australia’s strong Commonwealth Bank PMI for October to favor AUD/USD recovery moves.
Additionally, comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen added to the market’s mild risk-on mood, The diplomat hinted that the US-China Phase One trade deal and reciprocal easing of tariffs may tame the inflation. The same highlights optimism towards reaching the much-awaited trade agreement among the world’s top two economies. Also favoring the risk-on mood could be US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s statements like, “I don’t think US economy is overheating.” Her comments on Inflation could be justified by the US inflation expectations as the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data that dropped for the fourth consecutive day from levels last seen during August 2006 by the end of Monday’s North American trading. The same hints at the Fed’s cautious action during Wednesday’s meeting and favors the AUD/USD buyers.
It’s worth noting that the recent challenges to the global economic growth hints at a bit slower dialing back of the easy money policies across the globe and hence keep the AUD/USD bulls ahead of the key central bank meetings, including the Fed and Bank of England (BOE) decisions, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Furthermore, Australia’s opening up of the international borders and positive chatters over the US stimulus are some extra positive catalysts for the pair.
Amid these plays, US stocks remain remained firm around the record top whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields portrayed a sluggish start to the week. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pared Friday’s heavy gains on Monday and helped the Aussie buyers too.
Looking forward, the AUD/USD traders will pay close attention to the RBA moves as the Aussie central bank indirectly has stopped yield curve controls and may formally accept the same, backed by the recent jump in the Aussie inflation data. However, RBA Government Philip Lowe earlier highlighted the need for the wage prices to remain firmer to push the central bank towards faster rate hikes, which in turn makes RBA forward guidance the key.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Reality check for Australian policymakers
Technical analysis
Having defied a downside break to the ascending support line from September 29, AUD/USD bulls struggle around the stated trend line near 0.7515 by the press time. Given the bullish MACD and firmer RSI, not overbought, the quote is expected to stay firmer, inching closer to the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.7560. However, a three-month-old trend line resistance near 0.7565 will challenge any further advances amid nearly overbought RSI conditions. Meanwhile, the buyers’ inability to carry the rebound from a short-term key support line, around 0.7515 by the press time, will seek validation of a bearish impulse from August month’s peak of 0.7478 and the latest swing low close to 0.7450.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7522
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.7517
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7414
|Daily SMA50
|0.7348
|Daily SMA100
|0.7389
|Daily SMA200
|0.7558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7546
|Previous Daily Low
|0.75
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7557
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7463
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7528
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7475
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 as USD attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, on the defensive amid a minor rebound in the US dollar. Investors turn cautious ahead of the key central banks' policy decisions, with the Fed event eagerly awaited. Eurozone final PMIs and ECB-speak will be eyed as well.
GBP/USD: Bearish impulse eyes sub-1.3600 area
GBP/USD stays pressured around a three-week low, flashed the previous day. That being said, the Cable pair traders near 1.3660 during Tuesday’s Asian session, extending Friday’s downside break of 50-DMA, not to forget the pair’s sustained trading below 200-DMA since September.
Gold awaits acceptance above this key hurdle, as Fed meet kicks off
Amidst holiday-thinned light trading on Monday, gold price managed to recoup more than half of Friday’s sell-off. The bright metal, however, remained below the $1800 level, as investors remained cautious heading into the key central banks’ policy decisions.
MATIC price confirms breakout, upswing to $4 likely
MATIC price is consolidating after a riveting upswing since October 12. The ascent is cooling off, hinting at a retest of a crucial support level. This could be the last time this Layer 2 token will retrace to the current levels as it is about to embark on a massive bull run.
Will Tesla continue its record run after Elon Musk’s tweet?
Amid a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, Tesla Inc. gained further momentum and extended the previous week’s upsurge, starting out a new week, as well as, a month with a bang. Speculations surrounding the Hertz purchase of Tesla for its fleet powered the record run in shares of the Electric Vehicle (EV) company.