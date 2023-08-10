AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6500 on softer Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, China woes, US CPI eyed

- AUD/USD eases from intraday high during a lackluster day after two-day losing streak.
- Australia Inflation Expectations for August eased to 4.9% from 5.2% prior.
- US President Biden signs executive order to ban certain China technology investment, Beijing appears ‘gravely’ concerned.
- US CPI will be closely examined for clear directions, risk catalysts may entertain Aussie traders ahead of the release.
AUD/USD steps back from intraday high while keeping the early-day sluggish momentum around 0.6530 after Australia inflation clues print a softer outcome for August. In doing so, the Aussie pair also fails to react to the likely US-China tension on the White House order restricting technology investments to Beijing. The reason could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US inflation data, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for July.
That said, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations eased to 4.9% from 5.2% prior, which in turn backs the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) recent pause to the tightening cycle. However, the S&P Global appears a bit hawkish on the RBA and puts a floor under the Aussie pair price. “The key risk is that inflation in Australia is more sticky than expected and the RBA has to hike interest rates more strongly,” said the global rating and research house on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, China's Commerce Ministry showed grave concerns and marked the rights to take measures in retaliation early Thursday in Asia, per Reuters. The news also quotes China Commerce Ministry as saying, “Hopes that the US will respect laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition.”
Late Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed the much-awaited bill that allows the US Treasury Department to prohibit or restrict certain US investments in Chinese entities, per Reuters.
It should be noted that the looming economic fears from China, Europe and the UK join the global rating agencies’ crackdown on banks to weigh on the sentiment and the AUD/USD price. On the same line are fears of deflation in China and the market’s doubts about future moves of the major central banks.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury bond yields were down while the S&P500 Futures printed mild gains by the press time.
Also read: US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, monthly pace should hold at 0.2%
Technical analysis
Although a nine-month-old rising support line, around 0.6480 by the press time, challenges the AUD/USD bears amid the nearly oversold RSI conditions, a clear downside break of the rising support line from October 2022, now immediate support near 0.6545, favors the pair sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6531
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6696
|Daily SMA50
|0.6703
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6571
|Previous Daily Low
|0.652
|Previous Weekly High
|0.674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6488
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
