- AUD/USD plunges from prior psychological resistance at 0.6500.
- Australia awaits April’s CPI data, while the US looks for clues on the Fed’s next move in the FOMC Minutes.
- Monetary policy divergence and rate expectations remain critical for the pair’s next move.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is facing renewed pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as the Greenback rebounds across the board following mixed US economic data and a resurgence in market liquidity.
After posting a 1.42% gain last week and briefly touching a six-month high of 0.6537 on Monday, AUD/USD has pulled back below the 0.6500 handle at the time of writing. The move reflects a combination of technical exhaustion and shifting macroeconomic sentiment.
AUD/USD looks ahead to Australia’s CPI data release and FOMC Minutes
Despite broader concerns surrounding President Trump's fiscal agenda and tariff threats, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) continued hawkish tone has helped limit downside pressure on the USD. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains dovish, prioritizing support for domestic growth amid rising external uncertainty.
Markets are now turning attention to upcoming inflation data in Australia. The Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April is due Wednesday, with the annual inflation rate expected to ease to 2.3% from 2.4% previously.
A softer print could reinforce expectations for further RBA rate cuts in the months ahead.
In the United States, focus shifts to the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes from the May rate decision, which may offer greater clarity on the Fed’s policy outlook amid persistent inflation and fiscal headwinds.
With policy divergence becoming more pronounced and the AUD lacking fresh domestic catalysts, the pair may struggle to regain upward momentum. A sustained break below 0.6450 could expose AUD/USD to further downside toward key psychological support at 0.6400.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline below 1.1350 after upbeat US confidence data
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound , extending its slide below the 1.1350 area in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that consumer sentiment improved in May, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD nears 1.3500 as USD holds ground on upbeat data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and approaches the 1.3500 mark after Wall Street's opening on Tuesday. The US Dollar benefits from better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence data, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold battling to retain the $3,300 mark
Gold extends its daily slide and trades deep in negative territory around $3,300 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Improving risk mood and renewed US Dollar strength make it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
Bitcoin reclaims $109,000 as traders eyes Bitcoin Conference-driven volatility
Bitcoin continues to recover and reclaims $109,000 on Tuesday, following its nearly 4% correction on Friday. The highly anticipated Bitcoin 2025 Conference starts on Tuesday in Las Vegas, drawing heightened attention from traders and investors.
Germany’s DAX index: Challenging the US dominance in global portfolios
Germany is gaining strategic relevance as investors seek diversification away from U.S. policy and fiscal risks—helped by pro-growth reforms and industrial strength.