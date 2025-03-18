AUD/USD retraces from three-week high of 0.6400, Fed policy in focus

AUD/USD falls sharply from the three-week high of 0.6390 as the Australian Dollar faces profit booking after a sharp rally on Monday.

China’s fresh monetary stimulus plan has increased the AUD’s appeal.

Investors await the Fed’s monetary policy decision, dot plot, and Summary of economic projections on Wednesday.

The AUD/USD pair corrects to near 0.6355 during North American trading hours on Tuesday after posting a fresh three-week high at 0.6390 on Monday. The Aussie pair slumps as the US Dollar (USD) ticks higher, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) attracting bids after revisiting the five-month low of 103.20.

However, the Greenback is expected to trade cautiously as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce the second interest rate decision of the year on Wednesday. The Fed is almost certain to keep borrowing rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% for the second time in a row.

Market participants will pay close attention to the Fed’s dot plot and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) to get cues over interest rates, inflation, and the economic outlook. In the December policy meeting, Fed officials collectively guided two interest rate cuts for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) performed strongly in the last two trading sessions on renewed optimism over China’s economic outlook. Over the weekend, China announced a comprehensive “special action plan”, which will primarily focus on increasing households’ income to boost domestic consumption. This scenario is favorable for the Australian Dollar, given that the Australian economy relies heavily on exports to China.

On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to maintain a ‘cautious’ stance on the interest rate policy as US President Donald Trump's tariff war could accelerate inflationary pressures in the Australian economy.

RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said on Monday that she is focusing on the US policy settings and how they will impact inflation.

(This story was corrected on March 18 at 15:30 GMT to clarify in the third paragraph that the Fed's officials forecasted two rate cuts for 2025, not 2024)