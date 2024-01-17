AUD/USD remains under selling pressure around 0.6550, eyes on Australian employment data

The AUD/USD pair remains under selling pressure during the early Asian session on Thursday. The downtick of the pair is driven by the discouraging Chinese data and the stronger US Dollar (USD) broadly. AUD/USD bounces off the fresh six-week lows near 0.6520 and currently trades around 0.6552, gaining 0.04% on the day. Data from the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that US Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in December from 0.3% in November, better than the estimation of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Retail Sales Control Group grew 0.8% MoM in December from 0.5% in the previous reading, stronger than expected. The Greenback gains traction for the fourth consecutive day as the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut expectations ease. The US central bank seems not yet sure that inflation will reach 2% and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that any rate cuts this year should be done "methodically and carefully.” On the Aussie front, the current cash rate sits at 4.34% after a hike of 25 basis points (bps) at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) November meeting. The RBA maintains its cautious stance and forecasts only two rate cuts this year, whereas the US financial markets have priced in six rate cuts by the end of the year. Investors await the Australian labor data on Thursday for fresh impetus. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to remain at 3.9% for December. Later on Thursday, market players will closely monitor the Australian employment data, including the Unemployment Rate and Employment Change for December. On the US docket, Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Initial Claims, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index will be due.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.