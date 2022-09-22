AUD/USD remains sideways above 0.6600 despite an overall improvement in Aussie PMI data

  • AUD/USD has remained muted despite the release of the Aussie PMI data.
  • Manufacturing PMI has released at 53.9 vs. estimates of 54.0 while Services PMI has landed at 50.4 vs. 47.7.
  • The DXY could witness a momentum loss ahead of US PMI numbers.

The AUD/USD pair has not responded effectively to the release of the Australian S&P Global PMI data. The asset has continued to trade sideways around 0.6640. Earlier, the major rebounded firmly after picking significant bids below 0.6580.

The Australian S&P Manufacturing PMI has landed in mid of expectations of 54.0 and the prior release of 53.8 at 53.9. While the Services PMI has remained upbeat, released at 50.4, significantly higher than the forecasts of 47.7 and the former release of 50.2.

On a broader note, the aussie bulls have remained in the grip of bears after the release of less-hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his colleagues were also considering the alternative of 25 basis points (bps) for a rate hike.

This indicates that the central bank is not aggressive in hiking its Official Cash Rate (OCR). No doubt, price pressures are also high in the antipodean region but the central bank is not ready to sacrifice the growth rate over inflation. Apart from that, the reason for also discussing the 25 bps rate could be that the conduct of monetary policy every month provides sufficient chances for the central bank to paddle up interest rates.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to display some signs of momentum loss on the upside. The DXY printed a fresh two-decade high of 111.80 on Thursday after a harsh-than-expected tone by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on interest rate guidance. The DXY could witness some long liquidation as the US PMI is expected to display a mixed performance.

The Manufacturing PMI is seen lower at 51.1 vs. the prior release of 51.5. While the Services PMI will improve to 45.0 against the prior print of 43.7.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6643
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.6629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6792
Daily SMA50 0.6884
Daily SMA100 0.6938
Daily SMA200 0.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6706
Previous Daily Low 0.6622
Previous Weekly High 0.6916
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.7137
Previous Monthly Low 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6654
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6673
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6568
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6515
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6736
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6767

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

