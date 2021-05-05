AUD/USD remains side-lined for the time being – UOB

AUD/USD is now expected to gyrate around 0.7660 and 0.7785 in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rebound lacks momentum and AUD is unlikely to advance much further’ and we expected AUD to ‘consolidate within a 0.7725/0.7770 range’. However, AUD plummeted briefly to 0.7675 before rebounding quickly. The rapid bounce has room to extend higher but a clear break of 0.7750 is unlikely. Support is at 0.7700 followed by 0.7675. The latter level is acting as a solid support for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We continue to hold the same view as from Monday (03 May, spot at 0.7725). As indicated, the recent choppy price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and AUD is expected to trade within a 0.7660/0.7785 range for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
