AUD/USD remains flat below 0.6450, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBA rate decision

The AUD/USD pair trades sideways below the mid-0.6400s during the early Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) sell-off pauses due to the upbeat Chinese PMI data. However, the stronger UD Dollar (USD) might cap the upside of the pair. AUD/USD currently trades around 0.6430, losing 0.05% on the day. On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 3.5% YoY in August from 3.4% in July, meeting market expectations. Meanwhile, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicator, rose 3.9% from 4.3% in July, in line with expectations. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the Core PCE Price Index rose 0.4% and 0.1% MoM, respectively. Both of these figures fell short of experts' expectations. Following Friday's session, the US passed bills to prevent a government shutdown, extending funding until November 17. The US Dollar Index (USD) resumes its upward path and holds above 106.25 on Monday. Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that the Fed will return inflation to target and has a chance to do something rare by accomplishing that without a recession. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin remarked that the past five months of inflation data have been upbeat but that it is too early to determine what monetary policy would be next. Traders will monitor the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the American session on Monday for fresh impetus. On the Aussie front, market players expect another interest rate pause at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) October RBA meeting on Tuesday. These events could trigger the volatility in the market. Data release on the weekend showed that China’s Manufacturing PMI grew into positive territory. The Chinese Caixin/S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 in September from 51.0 in the previous month, below the market consensus of 51.2. However, this figure failed to lift the Aussie against the US Dollar. Looking ahead, market players will keep an eye on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September ahead of the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Monday. The attention will shift to the RBA interest rate decision on Tuesday. These events could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.

