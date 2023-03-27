AUD/USD remains confined in a narrow range, flat-lines around mid-0.6600s

- AUD/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday.
- A positive risk tone lends support to the risk-sensitive Aussie amid subdued USD demand.
- Rallying US bond yields acts as a tailwind for the buck and caps the upside for the major.
The AUD/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow trading band around mid-0.6600s through the mid-European session. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of over a one-week low touched on Friday and seem vulnerable to prolonging last week's rejection slide from a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
A generally positive tone around the equity markets, bolstered by easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis, turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. News that First Citizens Bank & Trust Company will buy all of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) calm market nerves about the contagion risk. Furthermore, reports that US authorities were in the early stage of deliberation about expanding emergency lending facilities boost investors' confidence.
The risk-on flow, meanwhile, fails to assist the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to capitalize on its recent strong recovery from a multi-week low touched last Thursday, which further contributes to limiting the downside for the AUD/USD pair. That said, a strong follow-through rally in the US Treasury bond yields acts as a tailwind for the Greenback. This, along with a dovish signal from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Fed, hinting at a pause in the rate-hiking cycle, warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the major.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US on Monday, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could produce short-term trading opportunities, though the lack of any meaningful buying suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6649
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6676
|Daily SMA50
|0.6846
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.6758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6625
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6546
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.