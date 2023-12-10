AUD/USD remains capped below the 0.6600 barrier ahead of the RBA’s Bullock speech, US CPI data

The AUD/USD pair edges lower below the 0.6600 barrier during the early Asian session on Monday. The upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data lift the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar (USD). The pair currently trades around 0.6572, down 0.09% on the day. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for November rose by 199,000 from October's increase of 150,000 and came in above the market expectation of 180,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9% in the same period. Average Hourly Earnings remained steady at 4.0%, in line with the market expectations. Finally, the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December arrived at 69.4 from 61.3 in the previous reading, the second-highest reading this year. The job market continues to be resilient after a year of recession worries. Futures market pricing suggests that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and start cutting rates next year. However, the market lowered its expectations for the first-rate cuts after the employment data from March to May. The Fed will hold its two-day policy meeting, starting on Tuesday. Investors will take cues about how officials view the economy. On the Aussie front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed last week that the nation’s trade surplus narrowed to 7,129M in October from 6,184 in the previous reading, below the market estimation of 7,500M. However, the concern about deflation in China and the weaker than expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD). Market players will keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Bullock's speech on Tuesday and the US CPI data due on Tuesday. The attention will shift to the two-day policy Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. This event could trigger volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.