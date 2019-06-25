AUD/USD remains below 50-DMA despite recent recovery

- The shift in Fed policymakers’ comments drives the AUD/USD off-late.
- Lack of economic data from Australia diverts market attention to politics/US statistics.
- 50-DMA continues to limit the pair’s near-term upside towards 0.7000 round-figure.
Even after recovering some of the latest losses during early-day, the AUD/USD pair still trades beneath 50-day moving average (50-DMA) as it takes the rounds to 0.6960 amid initial Asian session on Wednesday.
The Aussie pair recently stepped back from the short-term key MA after some of the US Federal Reserve members, including the Chairman, reiterated their support for present monetary policy while giving less dovish statements.
Current run-up might have influenced by the latest comments from the St Louis Fed President Bullard who said that two rate cuts by year-end would provide a soft landing to the US economy.
Risk sentiment has been sluggish off-late mainly due to the Fed-led market pessimism and the US-Iran geopolitical tension. The global risk gauge, 10-year US treasury yield, remains under 2.0% by the press time.
It should also be noted that the US and Chinese leaders are ready to meet during the G20, giving a sigh of relief after a deadlocked trade negotiations. However, no breakthrough is expected to arrive from the talks in Japan.
With no major data from Australia scheduled for publishing, traders might concentrate more on the US Durable Goods Orders for May. The headline is expected to inch up from -2.1% to +0.2% whereas Nondefense Capital Goods ex-Aircrafts might also take a U-turn from downwardly revised -1.0% figure to +0.1% growth. Additionally, comments from the US Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary C. Daly will also be observed for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
A successful break of 0.6966 comprising 50-DMA becomes necessary for the buyers to aim for 0.7000 round-figure whereas 100-DMA level near 0.7037 can entertain the bulls afterward.
On the other hand, a downside break of 0.6936, encompassing 21-DMA, could recall 0.6900 and 0.6880 back to the chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks
St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit
Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.