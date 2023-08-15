AUD/USD remains below 0.6500 mark after softer Chinese macro data, seems vulnerable

- AUD/USD oscillates in a narrow range just above the YTD trough touched on Monday.
- China's economic woes continue to weigh on the Aussie and cap the upside for the pair.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 underpin the USD and favour bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-0.6400s, or its lowest level since November 2022 and edges lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6485 region, nearly unchanged for the day, and seem vulnerable to prolonging the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Despite surprise rate cuts by the People's Bank of China (PBoC), growing concerns about the worsening economic outlook in China continues to undermine the Australian Dollar (AUD). In fact, the PBoC lowered its benchmark rate – Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) – to 2.5% from 2.65% and the reverse repo rate to 1.8% from 1.9%. This, however, was overshadowed by the disappointing Chinese macro data released today, which showed that Retail Sales and Industrial Production grew less than anticipated in July.
Meanwhile, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's August 2023 policy meeting revealed that the default position now is to hold interest rates steady. Policymakers agreed that some further tightening might be needed, though saw a "credible path" back to the inflation target with the current cash rates at 4.1%. This, along with softer-than-expected Aussie wage data, which grew 0.8% in Q2, contributes to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair amid the underlying bullish tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
The US CPI and the PPI report released last week indicated that the battle to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target is far from being won. This should allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to underpin the Greenback. This further contributes to capping the AUD/USD pair and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales and the Empire State Manufacturing Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6478
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6697
|Daily SMA100
|0.668
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6507
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6454
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
