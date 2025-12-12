Fed’s Paulson: Job market is bending, but not breaking

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Friday that the rate cuts have "taken out some insurance" against job market risks. Speaking at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce in Wilmington, Paulson stated that the current Fed policy is "somewhat restrictive" and should moderate inflation.

Fed rate cuts have taken out some insurance against job market risks.



Is more concerned about job risks relative to inflation.



Current Fed policy somewhat restrictive, should moderate inflation.



Inflation too high, job market bending, but not breaking.



Fed will have much more info in hand at January FOMC meeting.



See decent chance inflation will moderate into next year.



Most of 2025 high inflation driven by trade tariffs.



Credibility gives Fed flexibility to respond to economy.



The data on the economy are stale.



If there were a big change in conditions, would expect to hear that from contacts.



Not seeing tariffs translate into widespread price increases.



I think 2% is the right goal for inflation.



The key thing is not the level but price stability.



People and markets believe we are going to get to 2%.



It is really, really important that we bring inflation all the way back to 2%.”