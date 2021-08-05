AUD/USD regains 0.7400 on market optimism, RBA’s Lowe, US NFP eyed

- AUD/USD holds on to the recovery moves from 0.7370, edges higher of late.
- Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, Fed’s optimism and upbeat data.
- Covid woes, tapering chatters challenge bulls but Wall Street ended on positive note, US T-Bond Yields stay firmer.
- RBA Governor Lowe’s testimony, China trade data and US NFP will decorate the calendar.
AUD/USD bulls flirt with the 0.7400 threshold as Asian traders brace for the NFP day, Friday. The Aussie pair benefits from the improved market sentiment ahead of RBA Governor Phillip Lowe’s testimony and the key US data.
After a dull start to Thursday, risk appetite improved during the US session amid news that the Senators are closer to infrastructures spending bill passage and may start negotiating the budget details as the debt limit pause expired. As per Bloomberg, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) sees the infrastructure bill widening the budget gap by $256 billion.
Also contributing to the risk-on mood could be the Fed policymakers’ unuttered optimism that the economy remains strong despite the Delta covid variant. The consensus gains support from upbeat US Jobless Claims data.
It should be noted however that Australia posted higher covid infections since August 2020 and numbers from the US, China and Japan also challenge the upbeat mood, also the AUD/USD prices.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed positive for Thursday while the US 10-year Treasury yields jumped the most in 12 days to 1.22%.
Looking forward, RBA Governor is up for testimony before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics and bulls will be keen to reconfirm the hawkish tilt heard earlier in the week. Following that, RBA Monetary Policy Statement, China trade numbers and US employment data will be important to watch.
Read: US July Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bulls battle 0.7400–0.7410 resistance area comprising level marked since early July. However, the Aussie pair’s ability to close beyond 21-day SMA amid bullish MACD signals do favor the buyers to aim for June’s low near 0.7480 during further advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7403
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.7381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7533
|Daily SMA100
|0.7624
|Daily SMA200
|0.7603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7427
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps losing momentum, 1.1800 at risk
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh weekly low at 1.1827, despite limited demand for the American currency. Eyes turn to the US Nonfarm Payroll report.
GBP/USD: Hangs in the balance of NFP, breakout imminent
Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame. Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame.
Gold on the brink of a significant breakout around NFP
Gold is now in the balance of the NFP numbers on Friday. The market is taking into consideration a more hawkish tilt at the Fed. Technically, the price is at a critical juncture and a breakout could be imminent one way or the other.
ICON looks extremely bullish in the long-term as ICX price targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on ICON price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ICX could be heading next as it looks ready to continue surging.
US July NFP: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.