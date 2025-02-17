AUD/USD refreshes two-month high near 0.6370 ahead of RBA monetary policy

AUD/USD gains to near 0.6370 as the market sentiment is favorable for risk-sensitive assets.

Delayed Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and hope of a Russia-Ukraine truce have improved the market mood.

The RBA is expected to cut its OCR by 25 bps to 4.1% on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair posts a fresh two-month high at 0.6373 in Monday’s European session. The Aussie pair strengthens as the Australian Dollar (AUD) performs strongly on upbeat market mood. Market sentiment is favorable for risky assets as investors expect United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda won’t be as impactful as anticipated.

A delay in Trump’s reciprocal tariffs has eased fears of an immediate global trade war. Apart from that, growing optimism toward Russia-Ukraine peace has also kept risky assets on the front foot.

Meanwhile, the major trigger for the Australian Dollar is the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The RBA is almost certain to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.10%. This would be the first interest rate cut by the RBA in almost five years.

Amid firm expectations that the RBA will reduce its borrowing rates, investors will pay close attention to RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference to get cues about the inflation and the interest rate outlook.

The US Dollar (USD) ticks higher but trades cautiously amid risk-on market mood and poor US Retail Sales data for January. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles around the two-month low near 106.80.

On Friday, the US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, declined by 0.9% on month. Economists expected the consumer spending measure to have contracted marginally by 0.1%.

(The story was corrected at 10:36 GMT to say in the first line that The AUD/USD pair posts a fresh two-month high, not low, at 0.6373 in Monday’s European session.)