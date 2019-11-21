AUD/USD refreshes session tops, retakes 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevalent USD selling bias helped gains some traction at lower levels.
  • US-China trade uncertainty is likely to cap gains for the China-proxy aussie.
  • Move above 100-DMA (0.6835 region) needed to confirm any further gains.

The AUD/USD pair jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
 
The pair managed to reverse an early dip back closer to the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 0.6785 region and was now being supported by the prevalent weaker tone surrounding the US dollar.

Focus remains on trade developments

The greenback shrugged off a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and remained depressed on the back of FOMC minutes, which revealed that policymakers see downside risks to the economic outlook.
 
Apart from some USD weakness, the uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and lacked any strong bullish conviction amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty, which tends to undermine demand for the China-proxy aussie.
 
It is worth recalling that the passage of the Hong Kong Humans Right and Democracy Act bill on Tuesday drew strong objections from China and shattered hopes of a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
 
This coupled with deteriorating global risk sentiment, as depicted by a sea of red across equity markets, might further contribute towards capping any strong gains for perceived riskier currencies – like the Australian dollar.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond 100-day SMA barrier near the 0.6835 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.
 
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Thursday and hence, the incoming trade-related headlines might continue to play a key role in producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6809
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.6798
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6852
Daily SMA50 0.6814
Daily SMA100 0.6836
Daily SMA200 0.6935
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6832
Previous Daily Low 0.6789
Previous Weekly High 0.6866
Previous Weekly Low 0.6769
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited. 

GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead

GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.

USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through

USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check. 

XAU/USD is flirting with session lows

Gold prices have been holding steady on Thursday above $1470 supported by concerns that U.S. legislation in Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal.

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments. 

