AUD/USD refreshes session highs on broad-based US dollar weakness

- Broad-based US dollar weakness is powering gains in AUD/USD.
- Fed's unlimited easing is aimed at keeping credit markets from freezing.
- The RBA is also injecting liquidity to stabilize markets.
The upside in the Aussie dollar is gathering pace and pushing the AUD/USD pair higher. The pair is currently trading at session highs near 0.6940, representing a 2% gain on the day.
Dollar offered on Fed's unlimited QE
Asian desks are offering the greenback, possibly in response to the Federal Reserve's commitment to buy treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions.
The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is currently trading at 101.64, representing a 0.5% drop on the day.
RBA pumps liquidity
The Aussie dollar seems to be benefitting from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) latest efforts to ease stress in the financial markets. The central bank, on Tuesday, injected A$6.9 billion into the financial system and announced it would buy A$4 billion in government bonds, having made purchases worth A$4 billion in local government bonds on Monday.
AUD/USD could continue to trade on the offensive as the Fed's unlimited easing is likely to bring stability in credit markets, leading to a drop in the dollar funding costs. The US inflation expectations are also on the rise and pushing gold, one of Australia's top exports, higher.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5941
|Today Daily Change
|0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|1.75
|Today daily open
|0.5839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6326
|Daily SMA50
|0.6582
|Daily SMA100
|0.6725
|Daily SMA200
|0.6788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.57
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off
AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900, benefiting from firmer gold prices, RBA's liquidity injection and broad USD weakness following Fed's unlimited QE announcement and amid prospects of a US Congress coronavirus relief deal, which seems very close.
USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness
USD/JPY remains heavy and drops towards 110.00 as prospects of the US COVID-19 bill seem to calm the nerves and weigh on the US dollar, which is already hurt by the Fed's aggressive bond-buying program announced on Monday.
S&P 500 futures and yields rise while US dollar drops on Fed's unlimited QE
The US stock futures are flashing green in Asia as markets are offering USD, possibly in response to the Fed open-ended asset purchase program. The stock futures and yields are rising amid increased expectations for a massive coronavirus spending bill.
Gold: Demand for put options drops as prices rise
With gold rising for the third straight day, the options market is shedding the bearish bias on the yellow metal. The rise in the risk reversals represents a weakening demand or the implied volatility premium for the put options and validates the recovery rally in prices.
WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70
While taking rounds to $25.00, WTI manages to extend recovery gains beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall as well as 50 and 100-HMAs during Tuesday’s Asian session. As a result, the black gold now signals readiness to challenge short-term falling trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $26.70.