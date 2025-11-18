AUD/USD recovers to 0.6500 as hawkish RBA minutes boost Australian Dollar

The AUD/USD pair recovers its early losses and rises mildly to near 0.6500 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair pares losses as the Australian Dollar (AUD) strengthens, following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes for the November policy meeting.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.01% -0.08% -0.06% -0.02% -0.14% -0.15% EUR 0.03% 0.02% -0.04% -0.03% 0.00% -0.11% -0.12% GBP 0.00% -0.02% -0.06% -0.04% -0.01% -0.12% -0.14% JPY 0.08% 0.04% 0.06% 0.00% 0.04% -0.08% -0.09% CAD 0.06% 0.03% 0.04% -0.01% 0.04% -0.08% -0.10% AUD 0.02% -0.01% 0.01% -0.04% -0.04% -0.12% -0.13% NZD 0.14% 0.11% 0.12% 0.08% 0.08% 0.12% -0.02% CHF 0.15% 0.12% 0.14% 0.09% 0.10% 0.13% 0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The RBA minutes showed that officials do not see any urgency for interest rate cuts as the consumer demand remains robust and inflationary pressures are proving to be persistently higher. However, officials kept the door open for monetary policy easing if “growth disappoints or the labour market weakens materially”.

In the policy meeting earlier this month, the RBA decided to hold its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6% for the second meeting in a row.

Going forward, investors will focus on the Q3 Wage Price Index data, which will be released on Wednesday. The Wage Price Index, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown steadily by 0.8% and 3.4% quarterly and on an annualized basis, respectively.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its two-day recovery move as investors turn cautious ahead of the delayed United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which will be released on Thursday. The official employment data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting is 43%.