RBA Minutes: Rates could stay on hold longer but easing still possible if growth weakens

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published the Minutes of its November monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, which showed that board members signalled a more balanced policy stance, adding that it could keep the cash rate unchanged for longer if incoming data proves stronger than expected

Members commenced their discussion of financial conditions by considering central bank policy settings in advanced economies.



Members noted that Australian financial conditions had eased over the course of the year as the cash rate had been reduced.



Members considered their assessment of whether financial conditions overall were still restrictive. A range of indicators painted a mixed picture, in contrast to the clear signals apparent in 2024.



Some other indicators suggested that financial conditions could be on the accommodative side: risk premia in capital markets were low; funding was readily available; and the spread to the cash rate for both bank funding costs and lending rates was notably below pre-pandemic levels.



However, other indicators were consistent with financial conditions still being a little restrictive.



Members noted that market expectations for the policy rate in Australia had shifted significantly higher since the August Statement on Monetary Policy.



The bank’s tone on the labour market has shifted after October employment surged and the jobless rate fell back to 4.3%, helping markets scale back expectations for further cuts.



The board acknowledged that if growth disappoints or the labour market weakens materially, more easing may be needed.



The RBA noted the Australian dollar remains near its estimated fair value and said global downside risks have eased, even as global growth is expected to slow in the second half of 2025.

At the time of press, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.13% on the day at 0.6483.

Australian Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.31% 0.11% 0.42% 0.23% 0.80% 0.48% 0.25% EUR -0.31% -0.09% 0.49% -0.06% 0.48% 0.18% -0.04% GBP -0.11% 0.09% 0.33% 0.03% 0.58% 0.28% 0.05% JPY -0.42% -0.49% -0.33% -0.18% 0.39% 0.05% -0.20% CAD -0.23% 0.06% -0.03% 0.18% 0.57% 0.24% 0.02% AUD -0.80% -0.48% -0.58% -0.39% -0.57% -0.29% -0.51% NZD -0.48% -0.18% -0.28% -0.05% -0.24% 0.29% -0.22% CHF -0.25% 0.04% -0.05% 0.20% -0.02% 0.51% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will publish its minutes of its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday at 00.30 GMT. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD.

The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.

How could the RBA Minutes affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the RBA Minutes. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens as traders continue to gauge upcoming US data releases and the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the 100-day EMA of 0.6525. The next resistance level emerges at the November 13 high of 0.6580, en route to the October 6 high of 0.6620.

To the downside, the October 10 low of 0.6472 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the July 31 low of 0.6424. The next contention level is located at the 0.6400 psychological level.