AUD/USD recovers following Chair Powell's words

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • The AUD/USD recovered above 0.6600.
  • The Fed held rates steady as expected at 5.50%.
  • Chair Powell embraced policy normalization "at some point" in 2024. 

In Wednesday's session, trends in the AUD/USD  recovered above 0.6600 from 0.6585 during Chair Powell's presser. The Federal Reserve (Fed) didn't change its policy as expected while but markets took the Chairman's words as dovish validating the expectations of the easing cycle to start in May which boosted the pair.

Jerome Powell noted that the inflation data from the last six months was welcomed but that the committee need's to see further data in order to be confident. He also added that it seems likely that the bank will achieve that mentioned confidence and that the officials consider appropiate eventually cutting rates.

AUD/USD levels to watch

Indicators on the daily chart indicate that buyers are holding their ground but as long as the fail to conquer the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the outlook won't be totally bullish for the immediate short term. On the downside, as long as it holds above the 200 and 100-day SMA, the overall trend will remain positive

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6613
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.6601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6634
Daily SMA50 0.6662
Daily SMA100 0.6532
Daily SMA200 0.6577
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6624
Previous Daily Low 0.6575
Previous Weekly High 0.6621
Previous Weekly Low 0.6552
Previous Monthly High 0.6871
Previous Monthly Low 0.6526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6576
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6527
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6626
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.665
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6675

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6600

AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6600

AUSD/USD exacerbated its downward bias after hawkish comments from Chair Powell lent wings to the greenback and sparked a marked corrective pullback in the broader risk complex.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test after steady Fed

EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test after steady Fed

EUR/USD traded in quite a volatile fashion on Fed-day, coming under further selling pressure and challenging the 1.0800 neighbourhood after Chief Powell deemed a rate cut in March unlikely.

EUR/USD News

Gold reverses daily highs near $2050

Gold reverses daily highs near $2050

The late bounce in US yields across the curve and the greenback forced gold prices to leave behind the earlier uptick to fresh two-week highs around the $2050 mark per troy ounce.

Gold News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on $112.5 million hack

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on $112.5 million hack

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has come foreward to articulate that "NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised." Given some irresponsible speculation and reporting, I want to reiterate that NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised.

Read more

Fed Quick Analysis: Powell only slaps investors on the wrist, risk-on reversal on the cards Premium

Fed Quick Analysis: Powell only slaps investors on the wrist, risk-on reversal on the cards

Markets do not like uncertainty – or the lack of confidence, which the Federal Reserve (Fed) has expressed. A deeper look at the bank's pushback reveals its weakness and could trigger a reversal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures