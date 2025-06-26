AUD/USD reclaims seven-month high around 0.6550 as US Dollar slides further

AUD/USD revisits the seven-month high around 0.6550 as Trump’s attack on Fed’s independence has weakened the US Dollar.

The Aussie inflation grew moderately by 2.1% on year in May.

Soft Aussie CPI data paves the way for interest rate cuts by the RBA in July.

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the fourth trading day on Thursday, revisits the seven-month high around 0.6550. The Aussie pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) tumbles, following confirmation from United States (US) President Donald Trump that he will announce Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s successor soon.

“I know, within three or four people, who I’m going to pick,” Trump said to reporters on Wednesday after they asked if he is interviewing candidates for Powell’s replacement, Reuters reported.

Theoretically, the replacement of the Fed chair doesn’t materially impact the US Dollar. However, the reason that Powell is not lowering interest rates behind his replacement has raised concerns over US Dollar’s exceptionalism.

During the European trading session, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh three-year low around 97.00.

Although investors have underpinned the Australian Dollar (AUD) against North American currencies, it is underperforming its other peers as market experts have become increasingly confident that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates in the July policy meeting due to cooling inflationary pressures.

Australian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.52% -0.64% -0.83% -0.27% -0.45% -0.39% -0.62% EUR 0.52% -0.06% -0.35% 0.27% 0.11% 0.13% -0.08% GBP 0.64% 0.06% -0.30% 0.33% 0.16% 0.22% -0.01% JPY 0.83% 0.35% 0.30% 0.59% 0.44% 0.45% 0.26% CAD 0.27% -0.27% -0.33% -0.59% -0.16% -0.21% -0.34% AUD 0.45% -0.11% -0.16% -0.44% 0.16% -0.05% -0.19% NZD 0.39% -0.13% -0.22% -0.45% 0.21% 0.05% -0.14% CHF 0.62% 0.08% 0.01% -0.26% 0.34% 0.19% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Economists at State Street Global Advisors stated that they are convinces that the “RBA needs to cut in July to safeguard growth as inflation is clearly out of their way now”.

This week, the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May showed that price pressures grew moderately. Inflationary pressures grew by 2.1% year-on-year, slower than estimates of 2.3% and the prior release of 2.4%.