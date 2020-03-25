AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment

- AUD/USD struggles for direction after the pullback from the weekly top.
- US dollar recovers earlier losses amid a lack of major catalysts, coronavirus fears.
- Details about voting on COVID-19 Bill, US Jobless Claims and GDP will be the key.
AUD/USD has been trading in a small range between 0.5980 and 0.5950, currently around 0.5955, since the last few hours to the start of Thursday’s Asian session. That said, the pair slipped from the seven-day top of 0.6073 to 0.5930 during Wednesday’s US session.
The Aussie pair’s lack of momentum could be traced from the mixed bag of the latest catalysts as well as the light economic calendar.
While the US policymakers’ agreement on a $2 trillion aid package trimmed the US dollar’s safe-haven demand, coronavirus fears continue to keep the greenback on the front row of the buyers’ list.
News of multiple economies on the complete lockdown and the rising numbers of the pandemic keep exerting downside pressure on the market’s risk-on tone. However, the recent improvements in Italy, preceded by China, could be cited for a small relief.
Even so, Australia is struggling with the virus and trying hard steps to tame it. In the latest update, the New State Premier said he will not allow any passenger off cruise ships in Sydney unless new protocols are followed.
On the trade side, the Trump administration is considering a 90-day deferral for the tariffs on the global trade partners. Additionally, the US Department of Commerce recently postponed the public comment period for input on Huawei temporary general license extensions.
Amid all these, the market sentiment remains mostly upbeat with Wall Street posting the second day of gains while the US 10-year treasury yields also marking gains to 0.87% by the end of Wednesday.
Having gone through initial details of the $2 trillion COVID-19 Bill from the US, investors look forward to the Senate’s voting on the same, expectedly on Friday. However, the US weekly Jobless Claims, expected 1000K versus 281K prior as well as the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP, forecast to remain unchanged at 2.1%, will also be important to watch.
Technical Analysis
Despite failing to cross the mid-month low near 0.6080, the AUD/USD prices are above the 10-day SMA level of 0.5930, which in turn portrays the pair’s short-term strength.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5956
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.5958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6294
|Daily SMA50
|0.6563
|Daily SMA100
|0.6716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6783
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment
Uranrulez!AUD/USD struggles for direction after the pullback from the weekly top. US dollar recovers earlier losses amid a lack of major catalysts, coronavirus fears. Details about voting on COVID-19 Bill, US Jobless Claims and GDP will be the key.
USD/JPY pauses as markets collect themselves in a correction of a bear trend
USD/JPY has been trading in a phase of consolidation as markets soak-up the COVID-19 humanitarian and economic risks and the subsequent response from global leaders and central banks.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
Gold's largest gain since the day after September 11th capped, but fundamentals are bid
The price of gold is slightly lower at the time of writing in the New York session, trading at $1,612.85 between a range of $1,597.20 and $1,643.10 and -0.50% and bulls are likely committed to the bid at this juncture.
WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel
WTI collapsed violently in the last two months as WTI collapsed to its lowest level since February 2002 near $20 per barrel.