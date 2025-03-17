- China’s fresh monetary stimulus announcement bolsters investor sentiment, lifting demand for risk-sensitive assets.
- Traders await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and Australian labor market data for February.
- Technical indicators suggest a strong bullish outlook with AUD/USD breaking above key moving averages.
The AUD/USD pair surged higher on Monday, benefiting from improved risk sentiment following China’s monetary stimulus measures. The Australian Dollar strengthened broadly as investors reacted positively to the prospect of increased liquidity in the Chinese economy. Meanwhile, traders are turning their attention to upcoming events, including the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision and Australia’s employment data for February, which could provide further direction for AUD/USD.
Daily digest market movers: Australian Dollar strengthens as risk sentiment improves
- The Australian Dollar extended Friday’s rally, with AUD/USD climbing into the upper 0.6300s, marking a three-week high. The pair’s gains unfolded alongside a weaker US Dollar Index (DXY), which remained near multi-month lows around 103.30 due to persistent trade tensions and falling Treasury yields.
- China’s fresh monetary stimulus announcement provided a strong tailwind for the Aussie. The move aims to boost domestic demand and improve economic conditions, reinforcing support for risk-sensitive assets like the Australian Dollar.
- Trade tensions remain a key market driver. Uncertainty surrounding Washington’s unpredictable trade policies has left investors on high alert, as potential retaliatory measures from major US trading partners could escalate global trade conflicts. Given Australia’s reliance on commodity exports to China, market participants are closely monitoring US tariffs on Chinese imports.
- Fed policy expectations remain in focus. Investors anticipate that the Fed will keep rates steady at 4.25%-4.50% when it announces its decision on Wednesday. While some expect rate cuts later in the year, the central bank’s guidance will be crucial in shaping near-term US Dollar trends.
- Australia’s employment data for February, due on March 20, will be closely watched for clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next policy moves. The data is expected to impact speculation about potential rate adjustments in the coming months.
AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls push the pair above key resistance levels
The AUD/USD rose on Monday, reaching the 0.6390 region during the American session, marking its strongest performance in over a week. The pair gained momentum as technical indicators turned decisively bullish with key levels being breached.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator printed a fresh green bar, signaling renewed upside pressure. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 63, entering a strong bullish zone and confirming rising buying interest.
AUD/USD has surged above both the 20-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reinforcing a positive outlook. If upside momentum persists, the next resistance lies near 0.6420, while initial support is seen around 0.6320 in case of a pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces the next hurdle at 0.6400
AUD/USD rose markedly and approached the key 0.6400 hurdle at the beginning of the week, always in response to rising weakness in the US Dollar and hopes of fresh stimulus in China.
EUR/USD keeps the upside target at 1.1000
EUR/USD extended further Friday’s recovery and traded at shouting distance from the YTD peaks near 1.0950 in response to increased selling pressure in the Greenback and the improved political scenario in Germany.
Gold consolidates around $3,000 ahead of Fed
Gold prices has started the week on a positive tone and maintains their trade around the key $3,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the modest pullback in the Greenback and mixed US yields across the curve,
Crypto markets could gain $1 trillion as Gold price reaches $3,000: Tokenized-Gold expert explains
Tokenized-Gold assets hit a $1.8 billion market cap on Monday after the Gold (XAU) price marked new all-time highs above $3,000 per troy ounce. In an exclusive interview with FXStreet, RAAC CEO Kevin Rusher explains how tokenized Gold assets could impact the next crypto market recovery phase.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.