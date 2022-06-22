- The AUD/USD edges down, weighed by sour market sentiment, despite a soft US dollar.
- The US 10s-2s yield curve stays in positive territory but below the 1% threshold.
- Fed’s Powell acknowledged that the Fed could tip a recession in the US.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: in the near term, it is downward biased and might print a fresh YTD low.
The AUD/USD snaps two days of gains and slides for the first time in the week, reaching a fresh weekly low at around 0.6881, though it achieved a comeback and settled around 0.6920s. At 0.6925, the AUD/USD is down 0.62% as the New York session ends.
Sentiment turns sour, risk-sensitive currencies fall
US equities could not hold to gains and recorded losses of around 0.15% on average, weighing on market sentiment. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening, further emphasized by Fed Chair Powell in the US Congress, and fears that the US central bank might get the US economy into a recession, put a lid on the AUD/USD and dragged the major down.
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, said that the Fed is strongly committed to bringing inflation down and added that the pace of tightening would depend on incoming data, alongside the US economic outlook. Also, and for the first time, he acknowledged that Fed actions could tip the US into a recession.
In the meantime, US Treasury yields would remain the primary focus for traders as they grasp the chances of a recession in the US. The US 10s-2s yield curve uptick and stays around 0.098%, after shifting to the recessionary territory around -0.08% in April 2022.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the greenback’s value against its peers, remains heavy, falling 0.22%, at 104.196.
Data-wise, the Australian economic docket will reveal a pack of S&P Global PMIs indices. On the US front, the US calendar will feature Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s second day at the US Congress, Initial Jobless Claims, and S&P Global PMIs.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
In the near term, the AUD/USD 4-hour chart depicts the pair as in a downtrend. Additionally, it faced solid resistance at the 50-simple moving average (SMA), which, in the last couple of days, being a dynamic resistance, kept AUD buyers contained from lifting exchange rates near the 0.7000 figure.
Therefore, the AUD/USD path of least resistance is downwards, and its first support would be 0.6900. Break below will expose the S1 daily pivot at 0.6880, followed by the S2 daily pivot point at 0.6840.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6925
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7093
|Daily SMA50
|0.712
|Daily SMA100
|0.7218
|Daily SMA200
|0.7238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6994
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.685
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6875
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7056
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!