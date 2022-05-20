AUD/USD probing 21DMA in mid-0.70s as rising equities/commodities & PBoC rate cut lift Aussie

- AUD/USD has bounced from an earlier test of 0.7000 and is probing its 21DMA around 0.7050.
- The Aussie is getting tailwinds from global equity and commodity markets plus yuan strength after a surprise PBoC rate cut.
- AUD remains vulnerable if risk appetite sours/USD turns higher again, with Fed minutes and key US data out next week.
A rebound in global equity combined with rising industrial metal prices in wake of the latest move by China’s PBoC to lower its 5-year Loan Prime Rate, which should boost the country’s struggling property sector and, incidentally, has put the yuan on course for its best week this year, is benefitting the Australian dollar on Friday.
AUD/USD found decent support earlier in the session when it dipped back towards the psychologically important 0.7000 level and is now back to consolidating close to its 21-Day Moving Average in the 0.7050 area, up about 0.15% on the day. The 21DMA has been a key level of resistance in recent weeks and a break above it could set the stage for a push above 0.7100 and even on to the next key area of resistance in the upper 0.7200s (the 50 and 200DMAs plus this month’s high).
If sentiment about the Chinese economy continues to improve next week, a bullish break higher is certainly a possibility (be that from bets on more PBoC easing, lockdown easing or both). But a push higher in AUD/USD would likely also rely on continued US dollar weakness, as has been seen over the past few days.
While the DXY has pulled back over 2.0% from last week’s highs above 105.00 and is in the upper 102.00s, dips have consistently been good buying opportunities in recent weeks amid the Fed’s hawkish shift and ongoing evidence of high inflation and a tight labour market. This has not only supported the buck but also hurt risk appetite, dampening sentiment towards the risk-sensitive Aussie.
While AUD/USD is trading more than 3.0% above earlier monthly lows in the low-0.6800s, the pair is still down around 8.0% versus its early April highs. Fed tightening will remain in focus next week with more Fed policymakers speaking and the release of the minutes of the Fed’s meeting earlier this month (where they lifted rates by 50 bps and signaled more 50 bps moves likely ahead) on Wednesday.
US data in the form of the second estimate of Q1 GDP growth (recall the first estimate showed a surprise contraction in output) on Thursday and April Core PCE inflation figures on Friday will also be in focus. The data might underpin recent fears about stagflation that could further dampen risk appetite and weigh on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7056
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7053
|Daily SMA50
|0.7279
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.7264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7073
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
