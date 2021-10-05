AUD/USD probes four-day uptrend around 0.7300, US ADP Employment Change eyed

- AUD/USD dribbles after one-week rebound, edges higher of late.
- Aussie banking watchdog’s action battle China’s coal import news, upbeat equities to confuse buyers.
- US politics, pre-jobs report anxiety adds to the upside filters.
- RBNZ, US data will be the key catalysts, not to forget Evergrande and China headlines.
AUD/USD bulls take a breather following four consecutive days of a north-run, near 0.7290 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. While the upbeat performance of equities jostled with the US dollar strength to entertain the pair buyers previously, recently mixed headlines concerning the risk appetite question the traders amid a quiet start to the day at work.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a three-day downtrend on Tuesday, tracking firmer US Treasury yields and stronger data at home. However, Wall Street has its role to play amid market optimism surrounding the US stimulus and raising the debt ceiling.
Recently, the global rating giant Moody kept the US credit rating unchanged at AAA and backed concerns that the US debt limit will be raised soon to avoid the empty-pocket situation. Also positive for the mood, as well as for the AUD/USD prices is the news, shared by the Financial Times (FT), suggesting that China unloaded coals from Australia despite a ban on imports to tackle the power cut at home.
On the other hand, news that the Aussie banking regulator Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) announced measures to curb housing prices probes the AUD/USD bulls at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the US-China tussles escalate, recently over Taiwan as well as the phase one trade deal, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the market sentiment and AUD/USD.
Talking about the data, US PMIs, namely the ISM Services PMI and Markit Services PMI, printed firmer results for September but the US trade deficit widened to the record in August. On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious optimism probed the pair traders despite inaction by the Aussie central bank.
Given the mixed concerns and a light calendar at home, with just TD Securities Inflation for September, AUD/USD traders will pay close attention to the qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse in Asia. Also important will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) interest rate decision as market players anticipate a rate hike.
Following that, the early signal for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), namely ADP Employment Change for September will be observed for clear direction.
Read: US ADP Employment Change September Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed
Technical analysis
AUD/USD step back from the 50-DMA resistance surrounding 0.7310, struggling to validate the bullish signal generated on the break of a monthly descending trend line, now support around 0.7260. Should the quote manage to cross the 0.7310 hurdle, the upward trajectory will aim for the key resistance line from early May, near 0.7340.
However, another failure to cross the mentioned DMA hurdle, followed by sustained trading below the resistance-turned-support line near 0.7260, should recall the bears targeting 0.7220 and the latest swing low around 0.7170.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7291
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7291
|Daily SMA50
|0.7313
|Daily SMA100
|0.7449
|Daily SMA200
|0.7587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7319
|Previous Daily Low
|0.725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.717
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7214
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seesaws near 1.1600 inside bear flag on 4H
EUR/USD struggles for a clear direction within a bearish chart pattern. Sellers await 1.1580 break, bulls need 1.1640 clearance for fresh entries. Easing bullish bias of MACD, failures to rebound keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, losing ground after the dollar responded positively to the upbeat ISM Services PMI figure Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages.
Gold slides below $1,760 on rising US T-bond yields
A better market mood limits demand for safe-haven gold. Upbeat US data provided support to high-yielding equities. XAU/USD could advance in the near term, although sustained gains seem unlikely.
Dogecoin must break $0.26 to catch up with Shiba Inu
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where DOGE is going next.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Set for the first lift-off since the pandemic
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand set to hike OCR for the first time since the pandemic. RBNZ to hint at gradual rate increases amid rising price pressure and a strong labor market. NZD/USD could rebound on hawkish forward guidance.