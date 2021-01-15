AUD/USD prints fresh lows under 0.7700 amid risk aversion.

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar jumps across the board as Wall Street tumbles.
  • AUD/USD drops to 0.7680 before rebounding, remains under pressure.

The AUD/USD accelerated the decline during the American session and fell to 0.7680, hitting the lowest level since Tuesday. As of writing, it trades at 0.7700, still under pressure.

The decline took place amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. The Aussie and the Kiwi were among the most affected by a sharp decline in equity markets around the world.

The DXY climbed to 90.75, the strongest level since December 22. A decline in US bond yields limited the upside. Still, the momentum favors the greenback. Weaker-than-expected US economic data did not weigh on the dollar.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling 0.75%, at the lowest since January 6. The Nasdaq drops by 0.70%. After Fed’s Powell speech and Biden’s stimulus package, investors now appear to be focusing on other things that do not look so positive at the moment.

Short-term outlook

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD is testing the 100-SMA in 4-hour around 0.7685; a consolidation below would expose the weekly low at 0.7664. Below, the next support stands at 0.7635/40. If it holds above 0.7700, the Aussie should keep the pressure under control.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7696
Today Daily Change -0.0093
Today Daily Change % -1.19
Today daily open 0.7789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7676
Daily SMA50 0.7501
Daily SMA100 0.7341
Daily SMA200 0.7085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7806
Previous Daily Low 0.7728
Previous Weekly High 0.782
Previous Weekly Low 0.7642
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7758
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7743
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7697
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.782
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7852
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

