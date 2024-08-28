AUD/USD Price Forecast: Uptrend proceeds to fresh highs for August

- AUD/USD continues rising in line with the dominant uptrend.
- The RSI is showing bearish divergence with price, however, warning of a possible pull back.
AUD/USD extends its rally and makes higher highs as it continues the uptrend it began at the start of August.
The pair reached a new monthly high of 0.6813 on Wednesday. Although it has pulled back since, it remains in an established uptrend which, given “the trend is your friend” is expected to extend.
AUD/USD 4-hour Chart
AUD/USD has broken above the key 0.6799 July 11 high, and now sets its sights on the next target at 0.6870, the December 2023 high. A break above 0.6813 would provide bullish confirmation.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator is showing bearish divergence with price. The new monthly high price reached on Wednesday was not accompanied by a corresponding new high in the RSI, for example. This shows waning momentum which is a bearish sign and could infer a deeper correction is on the horizon.
The price levels at 0.6755 and 0.6639, however, would be expected to provide support to any pull backs and points of departure for fresh upswings as the dominant uptrend is likely to resume.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
