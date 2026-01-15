AUD/USD Price Forecast: Stays below nine-day EMA near 0.6700

The AUD/USD pair remains steady for the second successive session, trading around 0.6680 during the European hours on Thursday. The daily chart’s technical analysis indicated a weakening bullish bias as the pair remains positioned slightly below the ascending channel pattern.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52.94 (neutral) reflects fading momentum after recent gains. Additionally, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is trending higher and continues to underpin the AUD/USD pair, while the nine-day EMA has flattened and sits just above spot, capping immediate upside. The short-term average remains positioned above the rising 50-day EMA, keeping a bullish bias intact.

The immediate resistance lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.6693. A close above the short-term average would open room for an extension toward the ascending channel. A successful rebound within the channel would revive the bullish bias and help the AUD/USD pair to target 0.6766, its highest level since October 2024. A decisive break could open a continuation higher toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel near 0.6890.

The daily close below the short-term average would weaken the price momentum and put downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair to test the 50-day EMA at 0.6638. Further losses would open the downside toward 0.6414, the lowest since June 2025.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)