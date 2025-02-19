AUD/USD Price Forecast: Sits near two-month high, above mid-0.6300s ahead of FOMC minutes

- AUD/USD attracts fresh buyers on Wednesday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any slide below the 0.6335-0.6330 area could be seen as a buying opportunity.
The AUD/USD pair regains positive traction following the previous day's modest downtick and sticks to its positive bias through the first half of the European session amid a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) relatively hawkish outlook assists spot prices to hold steady near the 0.6365 area, or just below the highest level since December 17 touched on Monday.
Looking at the broader picture, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a narrow range since the beginning of the currency week. Against the backdrop of the recent goodish recovery from sub-0.6100 levels, or the lowest level since April 2020 touched earlier this month, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.
Hence, some follow-through buying should allow the AUD/USD pair to surpass the 0.6400 round figure and climb further toward the 0.6415 confluence. The latter comprises the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the September 2024-February 2025 downfall. A sustained strength beyond would then lift spot prices to the 0.6500 psychological mark en route to the 200-day SMA, around the 0.6555-0.6560 zone.
On the flip side, the 0.6335-0.6330 region, or the lower boundary of the weekly range, might continue to act as an immediate support ahead of the 0.6300 mark. A convincing break below the latter could drag the AUD/USD pair further toward the 0.6265 intermediate support en route to the 0.6240-0.6235 zone. Some follow-through selling could make spot prices vulnerable to weaken further below the 0.6200 mark, towards the next relevant support near the 0.6145 area.
AUD/USD daily chart
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.Read more.
Next release: Wed Feb 19, 2025 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds positive ground near 1.0450, FOMC Minutes in focus
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0450 after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. The pair's short-term technical outlook highlights a bearish tilt.
Gold price renews all-time highs near $2,950
Gold price refreshes lifetime highs near $2,95 as trade war fears continue to underpin safe-haven asset. Fed rate cut bets keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and further lend support to the metal as traders await the release of the Fed Minutes later in American trading.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 after strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation climbed to 3% in January from 2.5% in December. Market focus shifts to mid-tier US data and FOMC Minutes.
Maker Price Forecast: MKR generates highest daily revenue of $10 million
Maker (MKR) price extends its gains by 6%, trading around $1,189 on Wednesday after rallying more than 20% so far this week. Artemis data shows that MKR generated $10 million in revenue on February 10, the new yearly high in daily revenue.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.