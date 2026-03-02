AUD/USD Price Forecast: Finds cushion near 20-day EMA amid US-Iran war-led correction

The AUD/USD pair trades 0.85% lower to near 0.7050 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair plummets as risk-off market sentiment amid the United States (US)-Iran war has weighed heavily on the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.90% 1.01% 0.66% 0.21% 0.98% 1.06% 0.53% EUR -0.90% 0.10% -0.22% -0.69% 0.07% 0.16% -0.36% GBP -1.01% -0.10% -0.34% -0.79% -0.03% 0.06% -0.47% JPY -0.66% 0.22% 0.34% -0.44% 0.32% 0.41% -0.12% CAD -0.21% 0.69% 0.79% 0.44% 0.77% 0.85% 0.32% AUD -0.98% -0.07% 0.03% -0.32% -0.77% 0.10% -0.44% NZD -1.06% -0.16% -0.06% -0.41% -0.85% -0.10% -0.53% CHF -0.53% 0.36% 0.47% 0.12% -0.32% 0.44% 0.53% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Investors shift to the safe-haven fleet as retaliatory attacks by Iran for the killing of their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.8% higher to near 98.45, the highest level seen in over a month.

Going forward, major triggers for the US Dollar will be a slew of US labor market-related and ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. In Monday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to come in lower at 52.3 from 52.6 in January.

In Australia, investors will focus on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock’s speech on Tuesday.

AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD trades sharply lower at 0.7050 at the press time. The pair has corrected to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.7050. Near-term bias is still bullish as price holds above the rising 20-day EMA, keeping the broader upswing from late January intact despite recent consolidation off the 0.71 area.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated toward 56 from a bullish area above 60.00, signalling cooled momentum rather than a reversal.

Initial support emerges at the 20-day EMA near 0.7050, with a break exposing the mid-February reaction low around 0.6990 and then the February 6 low around 0.6900 area as deeper downside levels. On the topside, immediate resistance stands at 0.7120, the recent swing high, followed by the 0.7150 zone, where a clear break would reopen the advance toward the 0.72 handle and confirm an extension of the prevailing daily uptrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)