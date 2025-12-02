The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Tuesday and stalls the previous day's modest pullback from a nearly three-week top. Spot prices currently trade around mid-0.6500s, up over 0.10% for the day, and seem poised to build on the recent goodish recovery move from the lowest level since August 22, touched last month.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to be underpinned by diminishing odds for further policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains depressed on the back of rising bets for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this month. Apart from this, a positive risk tone is seen denting the Greenback's safe-haven status and benefiting the risk-sensitive Aussie.

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair finds acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and looks to build on the momentum beyond a descending trend-line hurdle extending from the September swing high. The outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction. This, in turn, backs the case for a move towards reclaiming the 0.6600 mark.

A sustained strength beyond the latter should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move and lift the AUD/USD pair to the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6660-0.6665 region. The momentum could extend further towards testing the year-to-date high, or levels just above the 0.6700 mark, touched in September.

On the flip side, the 0.6535 area, or the 100-day SMA, now seems to have emerged as an immediate support. This should help limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair ahead of he 0.6500 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter might expose the 200-day SMA pivotal support, currently pegged near the 0.6465 zone. Failure to defend the said support levels might shift the short-term bias in favor of bearish traders.

AUD/USD daily chart