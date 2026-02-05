AUD/USD Price Forecast: Ascending 20-day EMA backs more upside

The AUD/USD pair is down 0.22% lower to near 0.6980 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair has come under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates steady in the next two policy meetings in March and April.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near an over-a-week high of 97.80.

Fed dovish speculation remains choked as the United States (US) inflation has remained well above the central bank’s 2% target. On Wednesday, Fed Governor Lisa Cook also signaled that monetary policy adjustments are inappropriate unless price pressures start cooling down. “It is the right time to sit back and wait to see what happens,” Cook said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) is broadly upbeat as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has signaled that interest rates could be raised further to tighten its grip on accelerating price pressures.

AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD trades lower at around 0.6982 during the press time. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises steadily, underscoring a firm bullish trend. Price holds above the 20-day EMA, with the 20-day EMA at 0.6884 providing initial support.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66 (bullish) has eased from prior overbought readings, keeping momentum positive.

Upside would extend while the pair holds above the rising average, with pullbacks expected to be contained by trend support. RSI below 70 signals manageable momentum; a renewed push into the overbought band could fuel continuation, while fading impulse would open room for mean reversion toward the moving average.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)